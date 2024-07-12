Australia Charges Married Couple With Spying for Russia

Australian police have charged a married Russian-born couple with spying for Moscow, top officials said Friday, accusing them of accessing national security-related material from the military.

The 40-year-old woman, Kira Korolev, and her 62-year-old husband Igor — both holders of Russian passports — had lived in Australia for more than 10 years and obtained citizenship, the authorities said.

They were arrested at their home in Brisbane on Thursday and charged with "preparing for an espionage offense", federal police commissioner Reece Kershaw told a news conference.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years' imprisonment.

The accused woman was a private in the Australian defense force and had been working there for several years as an information systems technician, Kershaw said.

She took "non-declared" travel to Russia during long-term leave from the military, he said.

While in Russia, she allegedly told her husband, a self-employed laborer, how to log into her official account at home.

National security interests

"We allege her husband would access requested material and would send it to his wife in Russia," Kershaw said.

"We allege they sought that information with the intention of providing it to Russian authorities," he added.

"Whether that information was handed over remains a key focus of our investigation."

Kershaw said no "significant compromise" had yet been identified, though police said the material was related to Australian national security interests.

Australia's Five Eyes intelligence-sharing partners — the United States, Britain, Canada and New Zealand —can be "confident" in its ability to disrupt foreign espionage, he said.

The police chief said the woman obtained citizenship in 2016 and her husband did so in 2020.

The couple appeared separately in Brisbane's magistrates court on Friday for a brief mention, a court official said.

Both were ordered to be held in custody ahead of a court hearing on September 20.