Train Derailment in Russia's Far North Kills 2, Injures Dozens

Updated to include deaths, more injuries.

At least two people were killed and dozens of others were injured when a passenger train derailed in Russia's Far North, the state-owned rail operator said early Thursday.

Nine passenger cars out of 14 overturned late Wednesday near the town of Inta in the republic of Komi, with over 200 people said to have been on board the train, which was going from the Arctic city of Vorkuta to the southern port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea coast.

Videos and images shared by state-run media showed several train cars strewn on the muddy ground near the railroad track, with one car partially submerged in a nearby river.

"The bodies of two people were found at the site of the derailment of passenger train No. 511 Vorkuta – Novorossiysk," Russian Railways said in a statement. "We offer our deep condolences to the family and friends."