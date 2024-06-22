Russia Sentences Ukrainian Woman to 12 Years for Balloon Protest

A Russian military court on Friday sentenced a Ukrainian woman to 12 years in prison for releasing blue-white-blue balloons — the colors of opposition to the Ukraine offensive — over Moscow last year.

Ukrainian citizen Kristina Lyubashenko, 35, was found guilty of taking part in a "terrorist" group and spreading "fake information" about the Russian Armed Forces, the state TASS news agency reported.

Prosecutors said she was acting on the orders of the anti-Kremlin Freedom of Russia Legion, which is banned in Russia.

The Legion, which is composed of Russians who side with Kyiv and oppose Moscow's military offensive against Ukraine, has launched several armed incursions into Russia.

The prosecution said Lyubashenko released the balloons into the sky above the Russian capital and installed speakers at a window in a residential building that blasted out "fake information" on Moscow's Ukraine offensive.