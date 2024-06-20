Russia’s Sberbank to Offer Corporate Client Services in Occupied Eastern Ukraine

Russia’s largest lender Sberbank will begin providing services to corporate clients in eastern Ukraine’s partially occupied Luhansk and Donetsk regions later this month, a top manager at the bank told state media on Thursday.

“Starting June 25, we will begin servicing legal entities” in occupied Ukraine, Sberank’s Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Anatoly Popov, told the state broadcaster Rossiya 24 in an interview.

“We will be able to offer assistance with business registration, opening bank accounts, obtaining Federal Tax Service numbers for financial reporting, and we will also provide cash settlement services,” Popov added.

The state-run TASS news agency, citing Sberbank’s press center, reported that corporate clients in the partially occupied Luhansk region will be able to access banking services at Russian government service centers.

Similarly, the state-owned lender plans to open several offices in both the Luhansk and Donetsk regions next week, which according to TASS, will service both corporate and individual clients.