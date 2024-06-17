Kremlin Confirms Putin's Trip to North Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit North Korea this week, the Kremlin announced Monday, confirming previously reported travel plans that come amid suspicions in the West that Pyongyang is supplying Moscow with weapons for use in Ukraine.

Putin will visit North Korea on Tuesday, his second trip to the isolated country since he first came to power 24 years ago. During that first trip, the Russian president met with former leader Kim Jong Il.

The Kremlin chief's visit comes nine months after he hosted North Korea's Kim Jong Un on a rare foreign trip to the Russian Far East, where the pair lavished each other with praise.

"President Vladimir Putin on June 18-19 will go to the North Korean Democratic Republic on a friendly state visit," the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday. Putin will then travel to Vietnam.