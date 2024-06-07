Four Killed by Strike on Russian-Held Ukrainian City

Updates with new death toll.

A missile attack on the Russian-controlled city of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine on Friday killed four people and injured over 40, Russian officials said.

The eastern Luhansk region is almost entirely under Russian control. Moscow claimed to have annexed it in 2022.

The main city, also called Luhansk, came under a "massive" missile attack, according to its Russia-appointed leader, Leonid Pasechnik.

A section of an apartment block collapsed and the "bodies of four peaceful civilians killed were removed from the rubble," the Moscow-backed region's government said on Telegram, raising the toll from three.

"According to the latest information, 43 people were injured by the missile strike on Luhansk," the regional authorities added.