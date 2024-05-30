Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Says Destroyed 2 Russian Patrol Boats in Crimea Attack

By AFP
boat-ksmz.ru

Ukraine's GUR military intelligence service said Thursday that its forces had used waterborne drones to destroy two Russian patrol boats off the coast of the annexed Crimean peninsula.

The GUR said its Group 13 special forces unit "successfully attacked the boats of the aggressor state of Russia in temporarily occupied Crimea," adding that Russian fighter planes and helicopters tried to destroy its drones in the Vuzka Bay, northwest of Crimea.

"As a result of the strike, two Russian vessels were destroyed," the GUR said, adding that the ships were believed to be KS-701 Tunets patrol boats.

The GUR released a video showing what appeared to be the waterborne drones honing in on the two moored vessels.

Moscow said earlier on Thursday that it had destroyed two Ukrainian naval drones "heading toward Crimea." It also claimed to have intercepted 13 aerial drones in the southern Krasnodar region and over the Black Sea near Crimea.

The Russian Defense Ministry later said the Black Sea fleet had destroyed four Ukrainian naval drones, without giving further details.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Crimea

… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

crimea targeted

Moscow Says Destroyed 3 Ukrainian Speedboats in Black Sea

Moscow's Defense Ministry claimed that the military boats were headed toward annexed Crimea.
1 Min read
Feature

Crimea’s Tourism Industry Faces Another Lost Summer as War Rages On

Putin promised prosperity and security when he annexed Crimea in 2014. Now his war on Ukraine could be a fatal blow for the region’s tourism sector.
4 Min read
Highest difficulty

Fuel Depot on Fire in Russian Village Near Crimea Bridge

Authorities did not identify the cause of the blaze on the tip of the Crimean bridge.
2 Min read
strategic target

Crimea Fuel Depot on Fire, Russian-Held Towns Shelled in Ukraine

Officials in Moscow-held Crimea, towns under Russian occupation in southern Ukraine and a Russian border region reported attacks.
3 Min read