Ukraine Says Destroyed 2 Russian Patrol Boats in Crimea Attack

Ukraine's GUR military intelligence service said Thursday that its forces had used waterborne drones to destroy two Russian patrol boats off the coast of the annexed Crimean peninsula.

The GUR said its Group 13 special forces unit "successfully attacked the boats of the aggressor state of Russia in temporarily occupied Crimea," adding that Russian fighter planes and helicopters tried to destroy its drones in the Vuzka Bay, northwest of Crimea.

"As a result of the strike, two Russian vessels were destroyed," the GUR said, adding that the ships were believed to be KS-701 Tunets patrol boats.

The GUR released a video showing what appeared to be the waterborne drones honing in on the two moored vessels.

Moscow said earlier on Thursday that it had destroyed two Ukrainian naval drones "heading toward Crimea." It also claimed to have intercepted 13 aerial drones in the southern Krasnodar region and over the Black Sea near Crimea.

The Russian Defense Ministry later said the Black Sea fleet had destroyed four Ukrainian naval drones, without giving further details.