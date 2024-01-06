Russia Says Downed 4 Ukrainian Missiles Over Annexed Crimea

Russia on Saturday said its military shot down four Ukrainian missiles over annexed Crimea overnight.

The attack came a day after Moscow said it repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea, downing 36 of the unmanned craft over the peninsula.

"Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed four Ukrainian missiles over the Crimea peninsula," the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Kyiv said it had hit the Saki airbase in western Crimea.

"Saki airfield! All targets have been shot!" Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of Ukraine's air force, said on social media.

Ukraine has targeted Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion.

Kyiv said Friday that it had targeted a command post near Sevastopol the day before.