Russian Traffic Police Force Returns Soviet-Era Name

Russia’s Main Directorate for Traffic Safety (GIBDD) has been renamed back to the Soviet-era State Automobile Inspectorate (GAI), the state-run TASS news agency reported Tuesday, citing the head of the traffic police force.

“We’ve now become the State Automobile Inspectorate,” the agency head Mikhail Chernkiv said during an Interior Ministry meeting on Tuesday.

Soviet authorities first established the GAI in 1936. Russia’s modern traffic police force maintained that name following the collapse of the U.S.S.R. until it was changed to the GIBDD in 1998.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Chernkiv appeared to suggest that Russia’s regular police force might also see a return to the Bolshevik-imposed name “militia” in place of the current Tsarist-era “police,” which was re-introduced in 2010 as part of law enforcement reforms under ex-president Dmitry Medvedev.