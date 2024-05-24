Kadyrov Says Ally Khuchiyev Appointed Mishustin Aide

The former head of the republic of Chechnya’s regional government, Muslim Khuchiyev, has been appointed as one of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s aides, Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov said Friday.

Khuchiyev stepped down on Tuesday as head of the Chechen government after nearly six years in office, making him the second Kadyrov ally to resign from a senior-ranking post in the republic this month.

“Chairman of the Russian Government Mikhail Mishustin has appointed dear BROTHER Muslim Khuchiyev as his aide,” Kadyrov wrote on Telegram.

There was no immediate confirmation of the appointment from the prime minister’s office.