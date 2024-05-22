U.S. Accuses Russia of Launching Space Weapon in American Satellite’s Orbit

Russia has launched a “counter-space weapon” into Earth’s orbit that may be able to attack an American government satellite, the Pentagon said Tuesday, coming amid recent accusations from both Washington and Moscow that each side is seeking to weaponize space.

A Russian satellite that was launched into low Earth orbit on May 16 is likely a “counter-space weapon presumably capable of attacking other satellites in low Earth orbit,” according to U.S. Department of Defense spokesman Pat Ryder.

“Russia deployed this new counter-space weapon into the same orbit as a U.S. government satellite,” Ryder told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday.

His remarks come after the Alternative Representative of the U.S. for Special Affairs in the UN, Robert Wood, leveled similar accusations at Moscow ahead of a failed vote on a Russian-drafted resolution banning weapons in outer space.

The U.S. led a veto of that resolution following a Russian veto of a U.S.-drafted resolution last month.