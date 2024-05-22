U.K. Says China Supplying Russia With ‘Lethal Aid’

Beijing is sending or preparing to send “lethal aid” to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine, British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said Wednesday, a claim that comes just days after President Vladimir Putin visited China to meet with his counterpart Xi Jinping.

“Today I can reveal that we have evidence that Russia and China are collaborating on combat equipment for use in Ukraine,” Shapps told a defense conference in London.

He added that U.S. and British intelligence services believe “lethal aid is now, or will be, flowing from China to Russia and into Ukraine,” as quoted by Reuters.

“I think it is a significant development,” Shapps said without providing evidence of the assertion other than the 64% growth in Russian-Chinese trade since the war broke out more than two years ago.

Beijing has not condemned Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, instead positioning itself as a neutral party in the conflict and offering its own peace plan, which was widely dismissed by Western governments.