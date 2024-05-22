Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Army Says Recaptured Village in Ukraine's Luhansk

By AFP
A church in the village of Klishchiivka. Snail and clock (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Russia said Wednesday that its forces retook Klishchiivka, one of only a handful of villages on the eastern front that Ukraine regained during its counteroffensive last summer.

"Units of the Southern grouping of troops liberated the village of Klishchiivka" in the eastern Donetsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russian troops previously captured Klishchiivka in January 2023, but Ukraine reclaimed the village in September.

Klishchiivka lies south of the key frontline city of Bakhmut and had a population of about 500 people before Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

There was no immediate comment from Kyiv about Moscow's capture claim.

Russian forces have claimed a series of gains since launching a surprise new ground offensive in northeastern Ukraine's Kharkiv region earlier this month, taking advantage of Kyiv's manpower shortages and delays in critical military aid from the United States.

The Ukrainian army has come under intense pressure over the past two weeks, forcing Kyiv's already stretched forces to move resources and men to the areas where Russia is spearheading its new offensive.

On Monday, Moscow said it captured the highly-coveted Ukrainian stronghold of Bilogorivka, paving the way for its army to take full control of the eastern Luhansk region.

Read more about: Luhansk , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

territorial gain

Moscow Claims Control of Ukrainian Stronghold in Luhansk Region

Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces captured the village of Bilogorivka, a symbol of Ukrainian resistance in the Luhansk region.
1 Min read
hybrid invasion

In Photos: 10 Years Ago, the War in Donbas Began

Shortly after the annexation of Crimea, a group of fighters led by Russian military commander Igor Girkin joined pro-Russian separatist forces in the Donetsk...
1 Min read
bombed-out bakery

Death Toll Hits 28 in Occupied East Ukraine Strike – Russian Rescuers

Moscow's occupation forces said Kyiv had targeted a bakery that is popular on weekends in the Luhansk region city of Lysychansk.
2 Min read
rare disclosure

Ukraine Says It Was Behind Car Bombing of Russian Proxy Politician

Mikhail Filiponenko is the latest Kremlin-installed official to have been killed in the occupied regions of Ukraine since Moscow's invasion.
2 Min read