Russia Adds Journalist Kevorkova to ‘Terrorists and Extremists’ List

Russia’s state financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring has added journalist Nadezhda Kevorkova to its list of “terrorists and extremists,” the state-run news agency TASS reported Monday.

Kevorkova, 65, is a Russian war correspondent, author, and filmmaker who has written about the Middle East and Russia’s North Caucasus for both independent and state-funded media.

A Moscow court last week placed her in pre-trial detention until July 6 on charges of “justifying terrorism” in social media posts alleged to contain signs of “justifying the Taliban’s activities.”

The journalist has denied the accusations against her. If found guilty, she faces up to seven years in prison.

Kevorkova runs a Telegram channel mainly dedicated to news about the Israel-Hamas war, which has not been updated since her arrest last Monday.

Being added to Russia's list of “extremists and terrorists” allows the authorities to freeze designees’ bank accounts without a court order.