Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Adds Journalist Kevorkova to ‘Terrorists and Extremists’ List

Nadezhda Kevorkova. Alexander Ryumin / TASS

Russia’s state financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring has added journalist Nadezhda Kevorkova to its list of “terrorists and extremists,” the state-run news agency TASS reported Monday.

Kevorkova, 65, is a Russian war correspondent, author, and filmmaker who has written about the Middle East and Russia’s North Caucasus for both independent and state-funded media. 

A Moscow court last week placed her in pre-trial detention until July 6 on charges of “justifying terrorism” in social media posts alleged to contain signs of “justifying the Taliban’s activities.”

The journalist has denied the accusations against her. If found guilty, she faces up to seven years in prison.

Kevorkova runs a Telegram channel mainly dedicated to news about the Israel-Hamas war, which has not been updated since her arrest last Monday. 

Being added to Russia's list of “extremists and terrorists” allows the authorities to freeze designees’ bank accounts without a court order.

Read more about: Rosfinmonitoring , Journalists

… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Rosfinmonitoring

Russia Lists U.S. Journalists, Ex-Ukraine Army Spokesperson as ‘Extremists and Terrorists’

Ukraine's army suspended Ashton-Cirillo in September after she said Kyiv would “hunt down” state-funded Russian journalists. 
1 Min read
new job

German Paper Hires Russian Journalist After Anti-War Stunt

Marina Ovsyannikova had disrupted an evening state news broadcast holding a poster reading "No War" in English.
'travesty of justice'

Russian Journalist Denounces Treason Trial as 'Travesty'

The FSB has accused Safronov of collecting confidential information about the Russian military and handing it to NATO.
Journalists

Journalist's Home Raided Over Five-Year-Old Social Media Posts

The home of a Russian journalist has been raided in connection with songs which she uploaded to her social media profile five years ago, the Gazeta news...