Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Warns of Widespread Power Outages After Russian Strikes on Energy Sites

By AFP
Zelenskiy / Official

Ukraine on Wednesday warned of possible nationwide power shutdowns after a "massive" wave of Russian missiles and drones targeted the country's already battered energy system.

While Ukrainian troops struggle to hold the front line more than two years into the war, Moscow has intensified strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, triggering blackouts and electricity rationing across the country.

"Russians have launched a new massive attack on thermal and hydroelectric power plants," the state-owned Ukrenergo energy operator said in a statement.

"There may be power cuts for household and industrial consumers across Ukraine... due to new damage to the equipment of Ukrainian power plants caused by Russian strikes," Ukrenergo added.

The energy operator said it was working to address power shortages during the "particularly difficult situation," including by using emergency supplies from European countries.

The strikes targeted energy infrastructure facilities in at least six regions, according to Ukrainian officials.

"The enemy has not abandoned plans to deprive Ukrainians of light," Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said, condemning what he called "another massive attack on our energy industry."

At least three thermal power plants were "seriously damaged" overnight according to Ukraine's largest private energy operator DTEK.

This was the fifth attack on the company's energy facilities in a month and a half, DTEK added.

Kyiv says Moscow is escalating attacks ahead of the arrival of U.S. weapons and equipment, as well as nationwide celebrations on May 9, when Russia marks the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during World War II.

Read more about: Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

deadly attack

Ukraine Vows Retaliation to Deadly Odesa Strikes

Ukrainian leader Volodmyr Zelensky promised to strike back at Russia for the deadly attack, which involved 19 missiles and also wounded 22 people.
2 Min read
ukraine war

Putin Claims Ukrainian Counteroffensive ‘Failed’ – Russian Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that an ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive to push back Russian forces from Ukraine has "failed."
2 Min read
military court

Russia Convicts 100 Army Deserters a Week – Mediazona

In the first half of 2023, Russian courts received 2,076 criminal cases against soldiers accused of abandoning their units without official leave.
2 Min read
Shut Down

Russian IT Firms Fear Equipment Shortages as Western Sanctions Bite

Russian companies have reportedly called on the government for help purchasing “tens of thousands of servers.”