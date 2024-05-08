Ukraine Warns of Widespread Power Outages After Russian Strikes on Energy Sites

Ukraine on Wednesday warned of possible nationwide power shutdowns after a "massive" wave of Russian missiles and drones targeted the country's already battered energy system.
While Ukrainian troops struggle to hold the front line more than two years into the war, Moscow has intensified strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, triggering blackouts and electricity rationing across the country.
"Russians have launched a new massive attack on thermal and hydroelectric power plants," the state-owned Ukrenergo energy operator said in a statement.
"There may be power cuts for household and industrial consumers across Ukraine... due to new damage to the equipment of Ukrainian power plants caused by Russian strikes," Ukrenergo added.
The energy operator said it was working to address power shortages during the "particularly difficult situation," including by using emergency supplies from European countries.
The strikes targeted energy infrastructure facilities in at least six regions, according to Ukrainian officials.
"The enemy has not abandoned plans to deprive Ukrainians of light," Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said, condemning what he called "another massive attack on our energy industry."
At least three thermal power plants were "seriously damaged" overnight according to Ukraine's largest private energy operator DTEK.
This was the fifth attack on the company's energy facilities in a month and a half, DTEK added.
Kyiv says Moscow is escalating attacks ahead of the arrival of U.S. weapons and equipment, as well as nationwide celebrations on May 9, when Russia marks the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during World War II.