U.S. President Signs Bill To Provide New Aid for Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed legislation authorizing desperately needed military aid for Ukraine, saying Washington would begin sending new assistance to Kyiv within hours.

The passage of the $95 billion package — which also includes aid for Israel and Taiwan and a measure to potentially ban TikTok in the United States — comes after months of delay that saw Ukrainian forces run short of ammunition and suffer battlefield setbacks.

"I just signed into law the national security package that was passed by the House of Representatives this weekend, and by the Senate yesterday," Biden told reporters, saying he is "making sure the shipments start right away, in the next few hours."

"It's going to make America safer, it's going to make the world safer and it continues American leadership in the world and everyone knows it," Biden said of the legislation.

"It gives vital support to America's partners so they can defend themselves against threats to their sovereignty and to the lives and freedoms of their citizens."