Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Moves To Bring Military-Aged Men Home To Fight

By AFP
Ukrainian military. General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine said Tuesday it was introducing new measures that would encourage military-aged men to return to the country, as the army struggles to hold the front line, due partly to deepening manpower shortages.

Kyiv introduced new legislation this month toughening penalties for draft dodgers and lowering the age of mobilization by two years to 25, part of efforts urged by the military to boost its ranks.

"Staying abroad does not relieve a citizen of his or her duties to the Homeland. That is why yesterday I ordered measures to restore fair attitudes toward men of conscription age in Ukraine and abroad. This will be fair," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Soon, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will provide further clarifications on the procedure for obtaining consular services within the legal framework for men of conscription age in foreign diplomatic missions," he said.

He did not specify what measures had already been introduced or were being considered.

A document published by Ukrainian media, which was not confirmed by Kyiv, indicated the foreign ministry was suspending consular services for all Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60.

The published letter bearing the signature of First Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Ukrainian representative offices would only issue documents to men abroad allowing them to return to Ukraine.

The move would likely oblige Ukrainian men to return from abroad to undergo a variety of administrative procedures that were previously available abroad.

Ukraine's passport office announced Tuesday it had halted issuing some documents in consulates abroad, citing "technical reasons."

Outgunned and outmanned Ukrainian forces have in recent months been steadily ceding ground to Russian forces that recently captured the eastern town of Avdiivka and are now taking surrounding villages.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Ukraine

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

Overnight Strikes

Russian Shelling Kills One in Ukraine's North East

The attack took place in Vovchansk, a city that lies about five kilometers from the Russian border and has been frequently targeted throughout the war...
1 Min read
'they wanted to scare people'

SBU: Russian Sabotage Group Behind Kakhovka Dam Explosion

Ukraine's state security service published an intercepted call in which an alleged Russian soldier says the blast was carried out by "our sabotage group...
1 Min read
washed away

Ukraine Dam's Destruction Increases Mines Threat: Red Cross

Anti-personnel and anti-tank mines like TM-57 will now have been dispersed into unknown locations, said ICRC's Weapon Contamination Unit.
3 Min read
funding the war

Russia to 'Nationalize' Ukraine Assets in Annexed Crimea

Russia on Friday said it will nationalize "foreign" assets in annexed Crimea — including those with Ukraine-linked ownership — and funnel some...