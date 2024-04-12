Tajikistan Condemns Alleged Torture of Crocus Attack Suspects

Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister condemned the alleged torture of four suspected gunmen behind last month’s deadly attack on a Moscow region concert hall, media in the Central Asian country reported Friday.

“The open display of detaining suspected terrorists with the use of torture, by inflicting bodily harm against them, is unacceptable,” Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin told the Tajik news agency Asia-Plus.

Following the March 22 Crocus City Hall attack, which left 145 people dead and hundreds more wounded, graphic videos and photos of two suspected gunmen appeared to show them undergoing various acts of torture. Four suspects, who are all reportedly from Tajikistan, were later shown in court with visible cuts, bruises and other injuries.

Both The New York Times and Reuters were able to verify that the four men in the torture images were the same as those who appeared in court.