Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Samsung Pay to Stop Supporting Russia’s Mir Card

Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency

Russia’s Mir payment system will no longer be available on Samsung’s mobile payment service starting next week, the South Korean company announced on Wednesday.

“Starting April 3, 2024, adding and using Mir cards to Samsung Pay will not be available,” Samsung said in a statement published on its website.

“Samsung Pay will continue working in the republic of Belarus without any changes. You can add and use Visa and Mastercard cards of our partner banks from the Republic of Belarus in Samsung Pay,” it added.

Last month, the United States imposed sanctions on Mir’s operator, the National Payment Card System, as part of sweeping penalties against Moscow to mark the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

More than half of Russia’s population is estimated to have a Mir card after Visa and MasterCard ended global support for their cards issued by Russian banks, making those cards unusable outside of the country.

Samsung Pay is the third digital wallet service to remove Mir after Apple Pay and Google Pay cut ties with the Russian payment system shortly after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Android app store Google Play reportedly removed the Mir Pay app, though no official statement from the company has been issued as of Wednesday afternoon.

Read more about: Business

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

untenable operations

Bridgestone Seeks Local Buyer for Russian Business

Japanese tiremaker Bridgestone said Monday it was seeking a local buyer for its business in Russia due to "general uncertainty and the ongoing...
going flat

PepsiCo Ends Production in Russia – Reuters

The move comes nearly six months after the company promised to suspend production in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
High-res exodus

IMAX Bans Russian Film Screenings Within Russia, Chain Owner Says

Russian cinemas require explicit permission from IMAX to screen movies in a high-resolution format despite the technical capabilities to do so.
uncanny resemblance

Pro-Kremlin Rapper Unveils Starbucks' Russian Successor

The rebranded Stars Coffee is owned by pro-Kremlin rapper Timati and restaurateur Anton Pinskiy.