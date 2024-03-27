Russian Investigators Say Received 143 Missing Persons Reports After Concert Attack

Russian investigators have received more than 140 missing persons reports after last week’s deadly concert hall attack near Moscow.

The official death toll from Friday night’s mass killing at the Crocus City Hall music venue stood at 140 as of Wednesday afternoon, while another 360 people were listed as wounded.

Islamic State affiliate ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the attack, and 11 people were arrested over the weekend in connection to the incident, including four suspected gunmen who were caught trying to flee Russia.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it had received 143 missing persons reports “from victims” of the deadly shooting who say their relatives and loved ones remain missing.