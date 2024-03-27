Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Investigators Say Received 143 Missing Persons Reports After Concert Attack

Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency

Russian investigators have received more than 140 missing persons reports after last week’s deadly concert hall attack near Moscow.

The official death toll from Friday night’s mass killing at the Crocus City Hall music venue stood at 140 as of Wednesday afternoon, while another 360 people were listed as wounded. 

Islamic State affiliate ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the attack, and 11 people were arrested over the weekend in connection to the incident, including four suspected gunmen who were caught trying to flee Russia.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it had received 143 missing persons reports “from victims” of the deadly shooting who say their relatives and loved ones remain missing.

Authorities have so far identified 84 bodies, including those of five children aged between 9 and 16, the Investigative Committee said.

The identities of the remaining victims are being established through genetic tests, it added.

The law enforcement agency also said it was examining Crocus City Hall’s fire safety and anti-terrorism measures as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Law enforcement agents were said to be searching through the suspect gunmen’s personal electronic devices to determine how they planned the attack, the Investigative Committee said.

Read more about: Investigative Committee

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

criminal probe

Russia Charges Top Ukrainian Military Officials With ‘Terrorism'

Russia's Investigative Committee said "sufficient evidence" had been gathered to implicate the four officials in more than 100 drone strikes.
1 Min read
all to the front

Fugitive Russian Mayor Turns Up in Ukraine Combat Zone – Kommersant

The Russian authorities accuse Rustyam Abushayev of making fraudulent land deals and conducting business illegally.
1 Min read
‘disgusting joke’

Russia Probes Stand-Up Comedians for Mocking Pro-War Blogger’s Assassination

Two popular comedians are in hot water over an on-stage joke about this week's bomb killing of Vladlen Tatarsky.
2 Min read
'obviously unlawful'

Russia Opens Criminal Probe Into ICC After Putin Arrest Warrant

The ICC announced an arrest warrant for Putin on the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.
1 Min read