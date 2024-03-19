Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian, Belarusian Athletes Will Not Take Part in Olympics Opening Ceremony – IOC

By AFP
Fabrice Coffrini / AFP

Olympic chiefs announced Tuesday that Russian and Belarusian athletes competing in this summer's Paris Games under a neutral flag will not be able to take part in the opening ceremony.

Individual Neutral Athletes (AINs) from either country "will not participate in the parade of delegations and teams during the opening ceremony since they are individual athletes," IOC director James Macleod said after an executive board meeting of the International Olympic Committee in Lausanne.

"But an opportunity will be provided to them to experience the event," added Macleod.

The AINs will be on site, he said, but not included as passengers on the boat parade on the River Seine.

Athletes from both countries had already been banned from attending the opening ceremony of the Paralympics, starting in Paris on Aug. 28, a little more than two weeks after the Olympics finish.

The IOC in December suspended Russia from the 2024 Games, but gave the green light for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals as long as they do not actively support the war on Ukraine.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have faced sanctions from a multitude of sports since Moscow launched its assault on Ukraine in February 2022.

Over the past year a number of Olympic sports have eased restrictions, allowing athletes from both countries to return to competition under certain conditions.

However, Russians and Belarusians have remained banned from athletics.

Read more about: Olympics , Sport

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

sporting politics

Russian Olympic Chief Accuses IOC of Siding with Ukraine

The IOC urged sports federations to show sensitivity toward Ukrainian athletes after a fencer was disqualified for refusing to shake the hand of her beaten...
2 Min read
controversial decision

Russian Teen Valieva Allowed to Skate Again at Beijing Olympics

The IOC said that if Valieva finished in the top three, it will not hold a medal ceremony until the doping issue was resolved. 
ignited controversy

Russian Figure Skater Valieva Tested Positive for Banned Drug, Testers Confirm

Reports of Valieva testing positive for a banned heart medication emerged after she led the ROC to gold in the team figure skating event.
high stakes

Russian Olympic Skater Valieva Tested Positive for Banned Drug – Reports

The positive test could cost Russia the team gold and also threatens Valieva's participation in the individual event.