Parts of Far East Russia Report 100% Voter Turnout on First Day of Election

A man in Far East Russia's Kamchatka peninsula votes in the 2024 presidential election. Yelena Vereshchaka / TASS

More than 400 polling stations in remote parts of Russia's Far East have reported a 100% turnout on the first day of the presidential election, the independent news website Vyorstka reported Friday.

Early voting began in difficult-to-reach areas across 37 Russian regions, as well as parts of occupied Ukraine, in late February.

Vyorstka noted that most of the polling stations recording a full turnout were located on fishing boats at sea or in the frigid tundra.

Overall, 17,000 people have cast ballots at those polling stations, according to the outlet.

Vyorstka said it analyzed election data in Russia's Primorye, Kamchatka, Magadan and Sakhalin regions, as well as the Chukotka autonomous district.

Russia's Central Election Commission (CEC) chief Ella Pamfilova said Friday morning that 2.6 million people had voted early, including in partially occupied Ukrainian regions.

The CEC said one-quarter of Russia's 112.3 million voters cast their ballots on the first day of the March 15-17 election.

President Vladimir Putin is widely expected to secure another six-year presidential term as he faces no real opposition on the ballot. 

