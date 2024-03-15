Parts of Far East Russia Report 100% Voter Turnout on First Day of Election

More than 400 polling stations in remote parts of Russia's Far East have reported a 100% turnout on the first day of the presidential election, the independent news website Vyorstka reported Friday.

Early voting began in difficult-to-reach areas across 37 Russian regions, as well as parts of occupied Ukraine, in late February.

Vyorstka noted that most of the polling stations recording a full turnout were located on fishing boats at sea or in the frigid tundra.

Overall, 17,000 people have cast ballots at those polling stations, according to the outlet.