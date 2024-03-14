Putin Urges Russians to Vote at 'Difficult' Time for Country

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday urged Russian citizens to vote in the March 15-17 presidential election, which he said comes at a "difficult" time for the country.

Putin is all but guaranteed to secure another six-year term this weekend in a vote the Kremlin says will show society is fully behind Moscow's so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"You realize what a difficult period our country is going through, what complex challenges we are facing on almost all fronts," Putin said in an address to Russians on the eve of the vote.

"And to continue to respond to them with dignity and successfully overcome difficulties, we need to continue to be united and self-confident," he added.