Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Urges Russians to Vote at 'Difficult' Time for Country

By AFP
Vladimir Putin. kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday urged Russian citizens to vote in the March 15-17 presidential election, which he said comes at a "difficult" time for the country.

Putin is all but guaranteed to secure another six-year term this weekend in a vote the Kremlin says will show society is fully behind Moscow's so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"You realize what a difficult period our country is going through, what complex challenges we are facing on almost all fronts," Putin said in an address to Russians on the eve of the vote.

"And to continue to respond to them with dignity and successfully overcome difficulties, we need to continue to be united and self-confident," he added.

Facing no real opposition on the ballot, Putin's likely victory in the race will allow him to remain in power at least until 2030.

"Let me be clear, participation in the elections today is a demonstration of patriotic sentiments," Putin added in the address.

The Russian leader also emphasized that the vote will take place in four Ukrainian regions that Moscow claims to have annexed in September 2022, as well as in the Crimean peninsula, annexed in 2014.

"Our fighters at the front will also vote. They, showing courage and heroism, defend the Fatherland and, participating in the elections, set an example for all of us," Putin said.

Read more about: Putin , Elections

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

paid support

Massive Vote-Buying Campaign Claimed Ahead of Vote on Putin’s Term Limits – Report

The scheme could involve tens of thousands of people unknowingly registered to vote, Dozhd reported.
voting bonus

Moscow to Hand Out $145M in ‘Prizes’ to Voters for Putin’s Constitutional Reforms

Voters will receive 2 million vouchers that they can use at more than 3,000 stores across the city.
online ballots

Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod to Allow E-Voting for Putin’s Constitutional Amendments

Experts are skeptical of the e-voting system's security.
Putin

Putin’s Income Doubled Between Elections, Documents Show

According to the figures, Putin owns a modest plot of land, an apartment, a garage, three Russian vehicles and a boat trailer.