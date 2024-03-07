Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Lithuania Strips Ballerina's Citizenship Over Pro-Putin Remarks

Ilze Liepa. Arthur Novosiltsev

Lithuania has stripped Russian ballerina Ilze Liepa of her Lithuanian citizenship after she openly praised President Vladimir Putin, the news website Delfi reported Thursday, citing an adviser to the Baltic country’s president. 

In a decree signed by Lithuanian President Gitanas Naused, 59-year-old Liepa was stripped of her Lithuanian citizenship, which she received in 2000.

“Questions about I[lze] Liepa’s citizenship arose after an interview appeared in which she does not hide her sympathies for Vladimir Putin,” Delfi wrote. 

The news outlet added that the dancer “calls the war in Ukraine a special [military] operation, and openly despises the Western world and values.”

According to Delfi, the authorities’ decision to strip Liepa of her Lithuanian citizenship was made on Feb. 14.

Liepa, who performed at the Bolshoi Theatre in the 1980s and 1990s, said in a Russian-language YouTube interview published in November 2022 that she was “ashamed” of Western foreign policy toward Russia and praised Putin for his “service to the Motherland.”

Earlier, Lithuania’s Interior Ministry had asked the country’s civilian intelligence agency to initiate proceedings for stripping the ballerina of her citizenship.

The intelligence agency was also asked “to check” some 800 naturalized Lithuanians for “threat[s] to national security and support for the actions of the aggressor state [Russia].”

According to Delfi, an individual who has received Lithuanian citizenship can have it revoked not only if their actions threaten national security, but also if they express public support for a country that “poses a threat” to Lithuania or other EU member states. 

Lithuania’s relations with Russia have fallen to new lows due to Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Vilnius has closed its borders to Russians holding Schengen Zone tourist visas and suspended its issuance of visas to Russian and Belarusian nationals.

Read more about: Lithuania

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

closing a loophole

Lithuania Bans Passenger Train Drop-Offs, Pick-Ups From Russia's Kaliningrad

Vilnius has repeatedly flagged the unauthorized disembarking of Russian passengers — most of whom hold EU residence permits — in Lithuania as a...
2 Min read
news

Rage and Despair as Russia’s Exiled Opposition Mourns Navalny

In Lithuania’s capital, a hub for exiled Russian opposition members, the death of one of Russia’s most prominent opposition figures in prison has hit...
4 Min read
coordinated effort

'Rare Moment of Unity': Russian Diaspora Collects Signatures for Pro-Peace Presidential Hopeful

For the Russians who fled abroad after the invasion of Ukraine, Boris Nadezhdin's campaign offers a rare chance for their voices to be heard.
5 Min read
diplomatic cuts

Russia Closes Baltic Consulates, Expels Staff

The move comes in retaliation to similar Russian consulate closures by Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.