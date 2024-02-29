Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Sends Message of Defiance to West in State of Nation Address

Updated:
Vladimir Putin takes the stage for his annual State of the Nation address. Sergei Bobylev / TASS

President Vladimir Putin started his annual State of the Nation address on Thursday, using the speech to send a message of defiance to the West, which he accused of instigating the war in Ukraine.

“The West miscalculated and ran into the firm position and determination of our multinational people,” Putin told an audience of government officials, members of parliament and civil society figures.

“Russia won’t let anyone interfere in its internal affairs,” he added. 

The Russian leader accused the West of pushing his country into an arms race and said Moscow’s  “strategic nuclear forces are in a state of full readiness for use.” 

“We remember the fate of those who sent their contingents to the territory of our country,” Putin continued, alluding to Nazi Germany's attack on the Soviet Union.

“Now the consequences for the potential interventionists will be much more tragic,” he said in a pointed warning to the West.

He also accused Western countries of creating the conditions for a global nuclear conflict that would “destroy civilization.”

“They should finally understand — and I just told them — that we too have weapons that can destroy targets on their territories.”

Putin said the West “claims that Russia is supposedly going to attack Europe — and you and I understand that they are talking nonsense — and at the same time they themselves are choosing targets for striking our territory.”

This is a developing story.

Read more about: Putin

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

dropping in

Syria’s Assad Meets Putin in Unannounced Russia Visit

Putin congratulated Assad on his re-election to a fourth term while Assad thanked Russia for its military support and humanitarian assistance.
facts are facts

Russian Student Schools Putin on Military History

The boy's principal reportedly reprimanded him for “insolence” after he challenged Putin’s knowledge of military history. 
critical view

Putin Says U.S. Presence in Afghanistan Ended in 'Tragedies'

Putin said the U.S. army tried to "engrain their norms" in Afghanistan for two decades, which he characterized as a futile exercise. 
church and state

Putin Joins Sechin for Russian Monastery Excursion

Putin and Sechin can be seen touring the monastery’s main cathedral, which recently underwent a Rosneft-financed restoration.