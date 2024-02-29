Putin Sends Message of Defiance to West in State of Nation Address

President Vladimir Putin started his annual State of the Nation address on Thursday, using the speech to send a message of defiance to the West, which he accused of instigating the war in Ukraine.

“The West miscalculated and ran into the firm position and determination of our multinational people,” Putin told an audience of government officials, members of parliament and civil society figures.

“Russia won’t let anyone interfere in its internal affairs,” he added.

The Russian leader accused the West of pushing his country into an arms race and said Moscow’s “strategic nuclear forces are in a state of full readiness for use.”

“We remember the fate of those who sent their contingents to the territory of our country,” Putin continued, alluding to Nazi Germany's attack on the Soviet Union.

“Now the consequences for the potential interventionists will be much more tragic,” he said in a pointed warning to the West.

He also accused Western countries of creating the conditions for a global nuclear conflict that would “destroy civilization.”

“They should finally understand — and I just told them — that we too have weapons that can destroy targets on their territories.”

Putin said the West “claims that Russia is supposedly going to attack Europe — and you and I understand that they are talking nonsense — and at the same time they themselves are choosing targets for striking our territory.”

This is a developing story.