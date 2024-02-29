New Zealand Announces New Sanctions Against Russia

New Zealand announced Thursday that it has imposed a new round of sanctions against Russia aiming to curb Moscow's efforts to evade current restrictions over its war in Ukraine.

“By targeting evasion methods, the government is contributing to the robustness of the sanctions system,” Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement, describing Russia’s sanctions evasion as “increasingly sophisticated.”

New Zealand said it targeted 61 people and entities involved in buying technology for Russia’s defense industry from countries that include North Korea.

Senior Russian banking executives were also hit by the new sanctions.