Mourners Detained as Kremlin Stays Silent on Navalny’s Death

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's sudden death in prison drew no response from the Kremlin on Saturday, despite protests and mounting accusations from the West that it was responsible.

The 47-year-old spent three years behind bars in increasingly deteriorating conditions before prison authorities abruptly announced Friday he "felt bad after a walk" and died.

His death deprives Russia's opposition of its figurehead just a month before elections poised to extend President Vladimir Putin's grip on power, and comes as authorities wage an unprecedented crackdown on dissent.

Makeshift memorials and small protests in memory of the deceased leader were swiftly broken up by Russian police, who rights groups say have detained some 177 people so far.

After angrily pushing back at accusations they were to blame, authorities made little to no mention of his death on Saturday, as the chorus of condemnation grew from the West.

G7 foreign ministers meeting in Munich held a minute's silence Saturday for Navalny, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani's office said.

"Make no mistake, Putin is responsible for Navalny's death," U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday, echoing the views of other leaders who pointed the finger at the Kremlin.

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Saturday said Navalny's "heroic opposition to Putin's repressive and unjust regime inspired the world."

"We hold the Russian Government solely responsible for his treatment and death in prison," Wong posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Russian Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov said Navalny's death was "murder" and that he was "tortured and tormented" for all of the three years he spent in prison.