Russia Targets Deepfakes Amid Surge in Phone Scams – Vedomosti

The Russian government is developing regulations on deepfake technology, the Vedomosti business daily reported Friday, citing an unidentified source familiar with the agenda.

The newspaper writes that the issue gained urgency this year amid a rise in elaborate phishing attacks, known as “fake boss scams,” in which cybercriminals pose as their targets’ employers in order to gain access to sensitive company information.

Deepfake software allows users to swap faces, voices and other characteristics to create digital forgeries that can hide their real identity.

Russia’s Digital Development and Communications Ministry, together with the Interior Ministry and the state media watchdog Roskomnadzor have been tasked with developing deepfake regulations by Nov. 1, according to the publication.