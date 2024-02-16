‘Putin Must Be Held Accountable,’ Yulia Navalnaya Says After Navalny Announced Dead

Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, said all those responsible for the death of her husband “will be held accountable.”

Navalny, 47, was serving a lengthy prison term when he was announced dead by Russian prison authorities on Friday.

His team said it could not confirm the prison service’s announcement until his lawyer visited the IK-3 prison colony in the settlement of Kharp, where the politician was being held.

“I don’t know whether to believe or not this terrible news that we’re only receiving from government sources. You all know that we cannot trust the Putin government. They lie constantly,” Navalnaya said in an address at the Munich Security Conference.

“But if this is true, I want Putin and everyone around him, his friends and the government to know that they will be held accountable for what they did to our country, to my family and my husband,” she said. “And that day will come soon.”