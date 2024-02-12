Russian Exports to Europe Down 68% in 2023

Russian exports to Europe dropped by more than two-thirds in 2023, as the EU drastically cut its purchases of Russian oil and gas, Russia's customs agency said Monday.

EU countries halted the vast majority of their energy purchases from Russia in a bid to exert economic pressure on Moscow over its military offensive against Ukraine.

Russian exports to Europe dropped 68% in 2023 to $84.9 billion, according to the state-run Interfax news agency, which cited Russia's federal customs agency.

Meanwhile, exports to Asia, which has replaced Europe as the country's main energy client, were up 5.6% to $306.6 billion, the agency said.