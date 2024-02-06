Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Parts of Ukraine’s Avdiivka ‘Critical,’ Official Says

By AFP
Ukrainian town of Avdiivka. National Police of Ukraine

Some parts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka are in a "critical" condition as they fight off Russian shelling and incursions, a local official said on Tuesday.

Russia launched a renewed push to capture Avdiivka in October, with troops on three sides of the town pounding it with relentless artillery strikes in a bid to force a Ukrainian withdrawal.

"While for several weeks we were saying the situation was very difficult but under control, now the situation is very difficult and in some places critical," said Vitaliy Barabash, head of the town's military administration.

"This does not mean that everything is lost, that everything is very bad. But the enemy is directing [a] very large amount of forces at our city," he told a Ukrainian television channel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last Wednesday his troops held ground on the outskirts of the town and had broken through Ukraine's defenses in some places.

"There are no street fights in the city per se," said Barabash.

"Certainly, there are solitary sabotage and reconnaissance groups which are trying to break into the city, to walk through the streets," he continued.

Russian forces control territory to the north, east and south of Avdiivka, which lies some five kilometers (three miles) from the outskirts of the Russian-controlled stronghold of Donetsk.

Capturing the town would provide a rare victory for Russia as the second anniversary of its offensive approaches. Russia will hold a presidential election in March.

Read more about: Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

'minor' damage

Moscow Hit By Swarm of Drones in Wartime First

The attack on Moscow follows weeks of Russian attacks on Kyiv that have involved hundreds of missiles and drones.
4 Min read
Another barrage

Russia Fires Missiles on Kyiv in Rare Daytime Attack

A total of 11 Iskander missiles were fired at Kyiv, according to Ukraine's Armed Forces chief Valery Zaluzhny.
3 Min read
seeking legitimacy

Russia to Allow Elections in Occupied Ukrainian Territories Under Martial Law

Russian regional elections are scheduled for September and presidential elections are set to be held in spring next year. 
1 Min read
secret prisoners

Ukrainian Civilians Tortured in Russian Jails – Meduza

Former detainees said they were subject to beatings, air gun shootings, electric shocks and threats of execution.
2 Min read