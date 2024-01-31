Top Thai Security Body to Rule on Detained Russian Band

Thailand's prime minister and security chiefs are to rule on a dissident Russian-Belarusian rock band held on immigration charges, a minister said Wednesday, as calls mounted for them not to be deported to Russia. Thai officials detained members of the band Bi-2, who have criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine, last week after they played a gig on Phuket, a southern island popular with Russian holidaymakers. Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said they would face "persecution" if returned to Russia, pointing to comments by a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman accusing the band of "sponsoring terrorism." "The National Security Council is looking into the matter, seeing what are details including the band members' names and nationalities," Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara told reporters. Several Bi-2 members have dual nationalities, including Australian and Israeli. "If the band members did not violate any laws, we cannot just deport them because there are international laws on this," Parnpree said. "But if they violated the laws, we have to act on it according to legal procedures."

The National Security Council is chaired by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and includes senior ministers and military and police officials. It is the kingdom's top body for coordinating national security policies. 'Unprecedented pressure' One member of the band — singer Egor Bortnik, known by his stage name Lyova — has already left Thailand, according to a post on Bi-2's official Telegram channel on Wednesday. "Lyova Bi-2 flew to Israel, the rest of the group members are still in a migration prison in a cramped cell for 80 people," the post read. Thai officials have confirmed that they arrested "seven or eight" people last week in Phuket for performing without the correct work permits, and said they could face deportation. A police source told AFP on Wednesday that "four or five" were now being held at a detention center in Bangkok.

The Thai detention center where members of the band Bi-2 are held. Igor Brovarnik / TASS