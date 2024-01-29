Secret Putin Residence Discovered Near Finland – Dossier Center

President Vladimir Putin is believed to own a highly-guarded residence near Russia's border with Finland, the investigative outlet Dossier Center reported Monday.

Located 30 kilometers from Finland in northwestern Russia’s republic of Karelia, the residence allegedly belonging to Putin features “three modern-style houses on the shore of Marjalahti Bay, two helipads, several yacht piers, a trout farm and a farm with cows for marbled beef production.”

Drone footage of the property, with an area of about one square kilometer, also reveals a waterfall that the Dossier Center says was “stolen” from the Ladoga Skerries National Park.

Journalists did not say how they were able to capture the aerial images, noting only that they had managed to bypass 24-hour security, intelligence officers and drone signal jamming to produce its video report, which bears resemblance to anti-corruption investigations by jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.