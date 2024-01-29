Support The Moscow Times!
Secret Putin Residence Discovered Near Finland – Dossier Center

Updated:
A still image from Dossier Center's video investigation. Dossier.center

President Vladimir Putin is believed to own a highly-guarded residence near Russia's border with Finland, the investigative outlet Dossier Center reported Monday.

Located 30 kilometers from Finland in northwestern Russia’s republic of Karelia, the residence allegedly belonging to Putin features “three modern-style houses on the shore of Marjalahti Bay, two helipads, several yacht piers, a trout farm and a farm with cows for marbled beef production.” 

Drone footage of the property, with an area of about one square kilometer, also reveals a waterfall that the Dossier Center says was “stolen” from the Ladoga Skerries National Park.

Journalists did not say how they were able to capture the aerial images, noting only that they had managed to bypass 24-hour security, intelligence officers and drone signal jamming to produce its video report, which bears resemblance to anti-corruption investigations by jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. 

A square-shaped embankment that reportedly appeared on the grounds of the Karelia residence two years ago, along with vehicle markings visible on the grass, may indicate signs of what the Dossier Center describes as an anti-aircraft system.

Local residents say Putin visits the property at least once a year, according to the outlet.

Close associates of the Russian leader are said to ordered the secretive residence's construction, which began more than 10 years ago.

The residence is part of businessman and financer Yury Kovalchuk’s “network of companies that deal with the president’s leisure activities and are responsible for all of his real estate,” according to Dossier.

A nearby hotel is owned by Kovalchuk and a neighboring residence is owned by former Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich, the outlet said, citing Russia’s property registry.

