Moscow to Slash Funding for Occupied Ukrainian Territories – Forbes

Moscow plans this year to cut financing for the four Ukrainian regions it partially occupies, the Russian edition of Forbes reported Tuesday, citing budget figures.

The Kremlin claims to have annexed parts of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, a move widely condemned by the international community.

Last year, the four regions received some 513 billion rubles ($5.8 billion) in subsidies from the Russian state budget, according to Forbes.

In 2024, those subsidies will reportedly drop to 303 billion rubles ($3.4 billion) as the Kremlin continues to solidify control over the occupied territories.

“The new regions… are expected to be more financially independent,” Forbes writes.