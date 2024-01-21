Ukrainian Strike on Donetsk Kills 13: Russian Authority

A Ukrainian strike on a market in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine left 13 people dead and 10 more wounded on Sunday, said the head of the region, which is under Russian control.

The Moscow-installed head of the Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, said on Telegram that "at least 13 people were killed and ten injured following a terrible bombing on a market".

In a preliminary toll the Donetsk mayor Alexei Kulemzin had earlier reported eight dead in the shelling on the northeast of the city.

The Ukrainian city fell under the control of pro-Moscow separatists in 2014 and is regularly targeted by Kyiv's forces.

During the night of January 1 four people died and 13 were wounded, including journalists, in strikes on Donetsk, the Russian-controlled authorities said.