Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukrainian Strike on Donetsk Kills 13: Russian Authority

By AFP
Vladimir Yaitskiy / Wikicommons (CC BY 2.0)

A Ukrainian strike on a market in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine left 13 people dead and 10 more wounded on Sunday, said the head of the region, which is under Russian control.

The Moscow-installed head of the Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, said on Telegram that "at least 13 people were killed and ten injured following a terrible bombing on a market".

In a preliminary toll the Donetsk mayor Alexei Kulemzin had earlier reported eight dead in the shelling on the northeast of the city.

The Ukrainian city fell under the control of pro-Moscow separatists in 2014 and is regularly targeted by Kyiv's forces.

During the night of January 1 four people died and 13 were wounded, including journalists, in strikes on Donetsk, the Russian-controlled authorities said.

Read more about: Ukraine , Ukraine war , Donetsk

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

obstructing armed forces

Ukraine Detains 2 Over Destruction of World's Largest Plane

The Antonov An-225 plane named "Mriya," which means "dream" in Ukrainian, was destroyed last year during attacks on the Hostomel Airport near Kyiv.
2 Min read
military fatigue

The Photos That Have Defined Russia's One-Year Invasion of Ukraine

In the early hours of Feb. 24, 2022, after months of posturing and threats, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to launch an all-out assault...
1 Min read
eye for an eye

Ukraine Rejects Russian Claim of Devastating 'Retaliatory Strike'

Russia said Sunday it had carried out a devastating "retaliatory strike" in eastern Ukraine to avenge a recent deadly attack on its troops, a claim quickly...
cultural battleground

In Photos: The Ukrainian Cultural Sites Destroyed During Russia’s Invasion

Ukraine’s cultural heritage has been systematically targeted throughout Russia's 10-month invasion.

At least 227 Ukrainian cultural sites have been...