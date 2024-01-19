Protesters Rally in Support of Jailed Activist in Russia's Bashkortostan

Scores of demonstrators gathered in the capital of Russia’s republic of Bashkoroton on Friday to protest the jailing of prominent Bashkir activist Fayil Alsynov. According to the independent news outlet SOTAvision, around 1,500 protesters gathered at Salawat Yulayev Square in Ufa, singing songs, dancing and calling for the release of Alsynov, who this week was sentenced to four years in prison on charges of “inciting interethnic hatred.”

Authorities encircled the area before the rally was scheduled to start and warned attendees throughout the morning that they would be arrested for holding an unauthorized event. Video of Friday’s protests shared on social media showed riot police arresting several protesters and bringing them into paddywagons. At least 10 people had been arrested by the time the rally ended at 1:00 pm local time, according to independent media reports.

Meanwhile, Bashkortostan’s Interior Ministry launched two criminal cases over protests held earlier this week in the town of Baymak, where Alsynov was handed his jail sentence. Authorities warned that participants of those protests could face up to 15 years in prison for “organizing and participating in mass unrest,” or up to 10 years for “violence against a government official.” An Ufa court on Thursday jailed six protesters from Baymak for 10-13 days on misdemeanor charges of violating protest rules. On Friday, nine more protesters were placed in jail on similar charges.