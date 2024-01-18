Russia Seeks 5-Year Prison Term for Ex-Rebel Leader Girkin

Russian authorities are seeking to jail Russian army veteran and ex-security officer Igor Girkin for almost five years on extremism charges, his wife said Thursday.

Public court records show that Girkin, 53, was charged with “public incitement of extremist activity,” which is punishable by up to five years in prison.

“The prosecutor requested four years and 11 months in a general security prison colony for Igor Strelkov,” his wife Miroslava Reginskaya said on the messaging app Telegram, referring to her husband by his nom-de-guerre, which means “shooter.”

“That’s one month less than the maximum possible punishment under the [criminal] article he’s charged with,” she added.