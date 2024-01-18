Russia Jails Man 8 Years for Draft Office Arson Plot

A military court in Saint Petersburg sentenced a Russian man to eight years on terrorism and treason charges for plotting to burn down an army recruitment building in 2022.

Russia saw a spate of attacks on draft offices in the fall of 2022 after President Vladimir Putin announced a "partial" mobilization drive, calling up some 300,000 men to fight in Ukraine.

The court said Maxim Asriyan, a nurse who worked in Saint Petersburg, planned to throw a homemade Molotov cocktail at a military enlistment building in the city but changed his mind at the last minute.

In a statement, the court said Asriyan was motivated by "extremist views" and was a supporter of the Ukrainian armed forces.

He struck a plea deal, admitting that he took a Molotov cocktail to the building in the early hours of Oct. 1, 2022, but did not go through with the attack.