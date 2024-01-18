Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Jails Man 8 Years for Draft Office Arson Plot

By AFP
Maxim Asriyan. t.me/SPbGS

A military court in Saint Petersburg sentenced a Russian man to eight years on terrorism and treason charges for plotting to burn down an army recruitment building in 2022.

Russia saw a spate of attacks on draft offices in the fall of 2022 after President Vladimir Putin announced a "partial" mobilization drive, calling up some 300,000 men to fight in Ukraine.

The court said Maxim Asriyan, a nurse who worked in Saint Petersburg, planned to throw a homemade Molotov cocktail at a military enlistment building in the city but changed his mind at the last minute.

In a statement, the court said Asriyan was motivated by "extremist views" and was a supporter of the Ukrainian armed forces.

He struck a plea deal, admitting that he took a Molotov cocktail to the building in the early hours of Oct. 1, 2022, but did not go through with the attack.

Asriyan will serve two-and-a-half years in prison, with the rest of his eight-year sentence being spent in a maximum security penal colony, the court said.

Prosecutors claimed he backed down from his arson plan after he saw a heavy security presence and feared he would be caught or identified.

Asriyan said he changed his mind on the spot because he did not want to hurt people working in the building, according to the AvtoZak Live media outlet, which tracks Russia's judicial system.

He was convicted on terrorism and treason charges  laws widely used by Russian prosecutors to target those who have protested its invasion of Ukraine.

Putin's "partial" mobilization order triggered hundreds of thousands of young Russian men to flee the country to avoid being called up to fight in Ukraine.

Read more about: Court cases

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

cross-border case

Russia Jails U.S. Teacher for 14 Years on Drug Charges

Marc Fogel, a former U.S. diplomat, is among several Americans currently in Russian prisons.
Standing trial

Russian Police Face Prison Time for Refusing to Break Up Ingushetia Protests

The officers' lawyer says they tried to talk with protest leaders rather than use force to disperse the protests.
Frozen assets

London Court Blocks Assets of Russian Oligarch Boris Mints

Assets worth $572 million were frozen by the court.
charges dropped

Ukraine Drops Fraud Charges Against Sarkisov Brothers

The owners of the RESO-Garantia insurer had been accused of illegal dealings by Ukrainian businessman Lev Khlyavich.