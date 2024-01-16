Drone Strikes Injure Child, Damage Apartment Blocks in Russia’s Voronezh

A young girl was injured and dozens of apartments were damaged during overnight drone strikes in the Russian city of Voronezh, authorities said Tuesday.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said it shot down or intercepted eight Ukrainian drones over the Voronezh region overnight.
Four other drones were intercepted in the neighboring Belgorod region, it added.
Voronezh region Governor Alexander Gusev said 35 apartments were damaged, while windows were blown out in four other homes as a result of the drone strikes.
A 10-year-old girl received medical treatment for wounds to her arm, leg and neck, Gusev added.
Voronezh, which lies 850 kilometers south of Moscow, is a city of around 1 million people.
The Voronezh region is separated from Ukraine by the Belgorod region, which has faced a growing number of cross-border drone and missile strikes in recent weeks.
Ukraine has hit Russia with regular drone attacks since last summer when it launched a counteroffensive to claw back territory Moscow captured when it invaded in early 2022.