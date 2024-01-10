Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Evacuates Dozens of Children From Belgorod

Children seen leaving the city of Belgorod by bus. Vyacheslav Gladkov / Telegram

Dozens of schoolchildren were evacuated from the Russian border city of Belgorod on Wednesday following a spate of deadly Ukrainian shelling attacks, the region's governor said.

Some 300 residents had already left Belgorod, the biggest evacuation from a major Russian city since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The first group of children has left Belgorod for the neighboring region of Voronezh, which is further from the border, Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

"Ninety-three children from first to fourth grade from different schools of the city will have a rest and gain health in children's recreational camps," he added.

The camps have organized an "interesting leisure and educational program" for the children, who will stay there for at least 21 days, Gladkov said.

Russia said Tuesday its military would do everything possible to stop the Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod, days after a series of strikes on the city killed 25 people.

