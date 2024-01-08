Russian FSB Officers Arrested for $55Mln Bribes – TASS

Three anti-corruption officers at Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) have been arrested on charges of accepting more than 5 billion rubles ($55.2 million) in bribes, the state-run TASS news agency reported Monday, citing an anonymous law enforcement source.

“Alexei Tsaryov, Sergei Manyshkin and Alexander Ushakov of the FSB’s Directorate M are accused of a series of crimes, including attempted bribes totaling more than 5 billion rubles,” the source was quoted as saying.

TASS reported that Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, is leading an investigation into the case.

The news agency did not specify whom the FSB officers are suspected of soliciting the bribes from or when the attempted crimes took place.