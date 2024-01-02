Russia Accidentally Bombs Own Village

A Russian warplane on Tuesday made an "emergency release" of its explosive payload over a village in western Russia's Voronezh region, military and civilian authorities said.

"At around 9:00 a.m. on January 2, while an Air Force plane was flying over the village of Petropavlovka in the Voronezh Region, there was an emergency release of aviation munitions," Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

It added that no one was killed or injured in the resulting explosion caused by the release, but said at least six privately owned buildings had been damaged.

"An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the incident. A commission is working on-site to assess the nature of the damage and assist in the restoration of buildings," the Defense Ministry's statement continued.