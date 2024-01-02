Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Accidentally Bombs Own Village

Updated:
An explosion crater in the village Petropavlovka. social media

A Russian warplane on Tuesday made an "emergency release" of its explosive payload over a village in western Russia's Voronezh region, military and civilian authorities said. 

"At around 9:00 a.m. on January 2, while an Air Force plane was flying over the village of Petropavlovka in the Voronezh Region, there was an emergency release of aviation munitions," Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

It added that no one was killed or injured in the resulting explosion caused by the release, but said at least six privately owned buildings had been damaged.

"An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the incident. A commission is working on-site to assess the nature of the damage and assist in the restoration of buildings," the Defense Ministry's statement continued.

Videos and photos posted on social media showed the explosion's aftermath, with a large crater having been formed in the village, multiple buildings destroyed and debris strewn throughout the area. 

Voronezh region Governor Aleksander Gusev said some residents of Petropavlovka were being moved to temporary housing facilities. 

"I tasked my colleagues in the Voronezh region government to swiftly address issues concerning compensation payments and the construction of new housing. Our commitment is to ensure no one is overlooked," Gusev wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

The explosion in Petropavlovka comes as Russia on Tuesday launched missile attacks against Ukrainian cities, killing at least four people and injuring dozens more. 

Petropavlovka lies some 150 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine.

Read more about: Voronezh , Air Force

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

‘technical malfunction’ 

Russian Air Force Pilot Killed in Plane Crash Near Ukraine Border

A Russian air force pilot was killed on Thursday when a military plane crashed in the southern region of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine.
2 Min read
offensive worries

Russia, Belarus Kick Off Joint Air Force Drills

Russia and Belarus launched joint air force exercises Monday, using every military airfield in the country that served as a launchpad for Moscow&rsquo...
military targets

3 Killed, Nuclear-Capable Bombers Likely Damaged in Russian Airfield Explosions

Three people have been killed and at least two nuclear-capable bombers likely damaged in separate blasts at two Russian airfields, state and independent...
underwhelming display

Despite Modernization Drive, Russia's Air Force Struggles for Superiority in Ukraine

As the sun set in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday, an Su-30 Russian military fighter jet nose-dived into a two-story house, exploding on impact...