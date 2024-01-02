Russia Accidentally Bombs Own Village

A Russian warplane on Tuesday made an "emergency release" of its explosive payload over a village in western Russia's Voronezh region, military and civilian authorities said.
"At around 9:00 a.m. on January 2, while an Air Force plane was flying over the village of Petropavlovka in the Voronezh Region, there was an emergency release of aviation munitions," Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement.
It added that no one was killed or injured in the resulting explosion caused by the release, but said at least six privately owned buildings had been damaged.
"An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the incident. A commission is working on-site to assess the nature of the damage and assist in the restoration of buildings," the Defense Ministry's statement continued.
Videos and photos posted on social media showed the explosion's aftermath, with a large crater having been formed in the village, multiple buildings destroyed and debris strewn throughout the area.
Voronezh region Governor Aleksander Gusev said some residents of Petropavlovka were being moved to temporary housing facilities.
"I tasked my colleagues in the Voronezh region government to swiftly address issues concerning compensation payments and the construction of new housing. Our commitment is to ensure no one is overlooked," Gusev wrote on the messaging app Telegram.
The explosion in Petropavlovka comes as Russia on Tuesday launched missile attacks against Ukrainian cities, killing at least four people and injuring dozens more.
Petropavlovka lies some 150 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine.