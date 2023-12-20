Ex-U.S. Marine Says He Feels Abandoned in Russian Prison

Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan says he feels "abandoned" and betrayed by his country after being imprisoned in Russia on espionage charges, the BBC said in an interview published Wednesday.

Whelan, 53, has been behind bars since 2018 and is serving a 16-year sentence for spying, a charge the U.S. government says is without merit.

He is currently in a prison in Mordovia — some 400 kilometers (250 miles) southeast of Moscow — a region notorious for its harsh jails.

Whelan has been left out of recent prisoner swaps negotiated between Russia and the United States.

"They've basically abandoned me here," he told the BBC by phone. "I'm extremely concerned."

"With each case, my case is going to the back of the line. They've kind of just left me in the dust. And at this point, this juncture, it's very concerning."