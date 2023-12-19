Russia’s Far-Right LDPR Nominates Leader for 2024 Presidential Race

Members of the far-right Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) on Tuesday nominated their leader and State Duma deputy Leonid Slutsky as the party's candidate for Russia's 2024 presidential race.

A total of 106 out of the 111 delegates present at the party's congress in Moscow voted to nominate Slutsky — who stood unopposed during Tuesday's vote — as LDPR's presidential candidate.

"Our key platform is that all regions should enjoy an equal standard of living and social guarantees," the State Duma deputy said after accepting the nomination.

But Slutsky later told reporters he "won't take away votes from the President of Russia," predicting that Vladimir Putin would "win by a huge margin" in next year's election.

"I won't call to vote against Putin. A vote for Slutsky and LDPR is absolutely not a vote against Putin," the lawmaker said.

The state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported that Slutsky would formally file his candidacy with the elections commission later this month.