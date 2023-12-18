Russian Pro-Peace Candidate Duntsova Nominated for 2024 Race

A group of supporters has nominated pro-peace candidate Yekaterina Duntsova to run in Russia's 2024 presidential election, her campaign said Sunday.

Duntsova is a journalist and local politician from the Tver region whose candidacy has sparked accusations that she is endorsed by the Kremlin, which she denies, as well as fears of her prosecution under Russia’s strict wartime laws.

“Today was the official start of our election campaign,” Duntsova’s campaign said on the messaging app Telegram after hundreds of supporters gathered in Moscow on Sunday to officially endorse her candidacy.

Russia's election laws require a 500-strong special interest group to gather in a single place to endorse a nominee.