Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Pro-Peace Candidate Duntsova Nominated for 2024 Race

Updated:
Ekaterina Duntsova (right) at Sunday's nomination event. Ekaterina Duntsova / Telegram

A group of supporters has nominated pro-peace candidate Yekaterina Duntsova to run in Russia's 2024 presidential election, her campaign said Sunday.

Duntsova is a journalist and local politician from the Tver region whose candidacy has sparked accusations that she is endorsed by the Kremlin, which she denies, as well as fears of her prosecution under Russia’s strict wartime laws.

“Today was the official start of our election campaign,” Duntsova’s campaign said on the messaging app Telegram after hundreds of supporters gathered in Moscow on Sunday to officially endorse her candidacy.

Russia's election laws require a 500-strong special interest group to gather in a single place to endorse a nominee. 

Duntsova’s campaign, which had kept the meeting’s location secret until the last minute to avoid run-ins with the police, said that the lights at the venue were unexpectedly cut off during the endorsement.

“These little shenanigans will probably continue, but we’ll get through them together,” the campaign said.

One of Duntsova’s supporters was detained in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk after returning from the nomination meeting, according to women’s activist group Myagkaya Sila (Soft Power). The supporter, who is also a member of Myagkaya Sila, was reportedly accused of falsely filing a complaint against a police officer.

Duntsova will now need to gather 300,000 signatures from at least 40 regions and submit the list to Russia's Central Electoral Commission for review before her name can appear on the ballot. 

Her campaign said it plans to start gathering signatures in early January.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, the pro-Kremlin ruling party United Russia endorsed President Vladimir Putin as an independent candidate in the 2024 election, a race he is certain to win.

Read more about: Elections

Read more

ballot blocking

More Russians Barred from Elections Today Than in Soviet Union – Research

At least 9 million Russians, or 8% of the population, have been legally deprived of their right to stand for election, Golos said.
social support

Putin Promises Russians Billions in Spending Ahead of Polls

The ruling, pro-Kremlin United Russia party aims to overcome widespread unpopularity and keep its majority in the State Duma.
COVID Elections

Russia Staggers Parliamentary Elections to Limit Covid Spread

Voting for the State Duma will be staggered from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19.
FRESH START

Yakutsk's Ex-Mayor To Run in Russia's Duma Elections for New People Party

Sardana Avksentiyeva did not clarify in what capacity she will run.