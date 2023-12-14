Finland Mulls New Border Closure With Russia – Reports

Finnish authorities are considering once again closing the country’s entire border with Russia, media outlets in the Nordic nation reported Thursday, citing anonymous government sources.
The move is expected to be announced Thursday afternoon, when top officials in Finland will meet during an extraordinary session dedicated to the situation along the Russian-Finnish border, according to the Iltalehti news outlet.
It would mark a sudden reversal in the Nordic country's decision earlier this week to reopen two out of its eight border crossings with its eastern neighbor.
The Moscow Times could not independently verify the reports.
Finland closed its entire border with Russia in late November after accusing Moscow of funneling asylum seekers toward the country in a destabilization ploy.
“The matter still requires the opinion of the Chancellor of Justice, but the political will is to close the border [again],” the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reported, adding that preparations to shutter all border crossings were already underway “just to be safe.”
According to Helsingin Sanomat, the reversal was prompted by a fresh surge of undocumented migrants from Russia.
Nearly 30 asylum seekers arrived at the Nordic country’s southeastern border on Thursday, Iltalehti reported, citing Finnish border security services.
“Conclusions have to be drawn quite hastily. During the afternoon [on Thursday] we will see what the policies are,” Finland’s Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen told the MTV Katsomo broadcaster.
Finnish Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said earlier this week the Vaalimaa and Niirala border crossings would reopen on Wednesday to allow family members to visit each other on either side of the border.
At the same time, Rantanen said the two border crossings would stay open until mid-January, but warned that they could close earlier if Helsinki saw another surge in asylum seekers from Russia.