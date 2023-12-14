Finland Mulls New Border Closure With Russia – Reports

Finnish authorities are considering once again closing the country’s entire border with Russia, media outlets in the Nordic nation reported Thursday, citing anonymous government sources.

The move is expected to be announced Thursday afternoon, when top officials in Finland will meet during an extraordinary session dedicated to the situation along the Russian-Finnish border, according to the Iltalehti news outlet.

It would mark a sudden reversal in the Nordic country's decision earlier this week to reopen two out of its eight border crossings with its eastern neighbor.

The Moscow Times could not independently verify the reports.

Finland closed its entire border with Russia in late November after accusing Moscow of funneling asylum seekers toward the country in a destabilization ploy.