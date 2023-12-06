Nepal Detains 12 for Illegal Recruitment of Citizens Into Russian Army

Police in Nepal said Wednesday that they had detained 12 people accused of illegally sending young men to be recruited into the Russian army, days after authorities confirmed the death of six Nepali citizens fighting in the Ukraine war.
Nepal prohibits its citizens from joining foreign militaries, except those of countries with which it has agreements to do so.
The detained individuals had allegedly procured documents and arranged visas to send people to Russia via India and the United Arab Emirates, according to Nepal district police spokesman Kumud Dhungel.
"They were then recruited in the army," he told AFP. "It is unclear right now how many people were sent this way but an investigation is underway."
Dhungel said that those sent to Russia were charged up to $8,500 each by the brokers.
Nepal said Monday that six of its citizens had been killed while serving as mercenaries in the Russian army and another had been captured in Ukraine.
The announcement did not specify where, how or when the six were killed.
Kathmandu urged Moscow to stop the use of Nepali mercenaries and send any men serving back home.
The statement follows an official government warning in August urging Nepalis not to engage in security-related work in war-torn countries.