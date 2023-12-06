Nepal Detains 12 for Illegal Recruitment of Citizens Into Russian Army

Police in Nepal said Wednesday that they had detained 12 people accused of illegally sending young men to be recruited into the Russian army, days after authorities confirmed the death of six Nepali citizens fighting in the Ukraine war.

Nepal prohibits its citizens from joining foreign militaries, except those of countries with which it has agreements to do so.

The detained individuals had allegedly procured documents and arranged visas to send people to Russia via India and the United Arab Emirates, according to Nepal district police spokesman Kumud Dhungel.

"They were then recruited in the army," he told AFP. "It is unclear right now how many people were sent this way but an investigation is underway."