Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Nepal Detains 12 for Illegal Recruitment of Citizens Into Russian Army

By AFP
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

Police in Nepal said Wednesday that they had detained 12 people accused of illegally sending young men to be recruited into the Russian army, days after authorities confirmed the death of six Nepali citizens fighting in the Ukraine war.

Nepal prohibits its citizens from joining foreign militaries, except those of countries with which it has agreements to do so.

The detained individuals had allegedly procured documents and arranged visas to send people to Russia via India and the United Arab Emirates, according to Nepal district police spokesman Kumud Dhungel.

"They were then recruited in the army," he told AFP. "It is unclear right now how many people were sent this way but an investigation is underway."

Dhungel said that those sent to Russia were charged up to $8,500 each by the brokers.

Nepal said Monday that six of its citizens had been killed while serving as mercenaries in the Russian army and another had been captured in Ukraine.

The announcement did not specify where, how or when the six were killed.

Kathmandu urged Moscow to stop the use of Nepali mercenaries and send any men serving back home.

The statement follows an official government warning in August urging Nepalis not to engage in security-related work in war-torn countries.

Read more about: Nepal , Russian military

Read more

legal precedent

In First, Russia Jails 2 Soldiers for ‘Failure to Prevent’ Ukrainian Strike – Kommersant

A Russian military court found the officers guilty of "violating the rules of combat duty to repel an unexpected attack on Russia."
1 Min read
deputy commander

Russian Navy General Killed in Ukraine, Governor Says

Unconfirmed reports of Major General Vladimir Zavadsky’s death first appeared in late November, claiming that he had been killed by a mine.
1 Min read
contract soldiers

Moscow’s Army Recruitment Drive Hits 2023 Target Early, Mayor Says

More than 22,000 people have signed contracts with the Russian military this year, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.
1 Min read
military courts

Number of Russian Soldiers Tried for Murder Surges in 2023 – Vyorstka

At least 147 soldiers went on trial for murder between January and September, representing an almost 10-fold increase compared to last year.
1 Min read