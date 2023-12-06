In First, Russia Jails 2 Soldiers for ‘Failure to Prevent’ Ukrainian Strike – Kommersant

Two senior Russian officers have been imprisoned on charges of failing to prevent a Ukrainian missile strike on Russia, the first such case of its kind, the business daily Kommersant reported Wednesday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the trial.

Lieutenant Colonel Anatoly Bondarev and Major Dmitry Dmitrakov were accused of allowing a Ukrainian missile strike on an ammunition warehouse in western Russia’s Belgorod region in April 2022.

At least seven soldiers died and 43 were wounded in the attack, which also destroyed 15 pieces of military equipment.

A military court found Bondarev and Dmitrakov guilty of "violating the rules of combat duty to repel an unexpected attack on Russia," according to Kommersant.