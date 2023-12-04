6 Nepalis Killed Fighting for Russia, One Captured in Ukraine

Nepal said Monday that six of its citizens had been killed while serving as mercenaries in the Russian army, while another had been captured in Ukraine, confirming that Nepalis are fighting in Moscow's invasion.

Kathmandu urged Russia to stop the use of Nepali mercenaries and send any men still serving back home.

Nepal's Foreign Ministry said it had received information about the death of the "six Nepali citizens while serving in the Russian army," and named another citizen "being held in Ukraine after being recruited into the Russian army."

It did not specify where, how or when the six were killed.