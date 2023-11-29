Russian Woman Arrested on Red Square With 14Kg of Caviar

Gulina Naumann and a friend recorded a video of her sitting in front of the Kremlin's walls, wearing a large fur coat and eating a “huge sandwich” with spoonfuls of red caviar from a 14-kilogram container.

A 41-year-old Russian woman was detained in Moscow's Red Square while recording an Instagram video in which she eats an unusually large caviar sandwich, local media reported Tuesday.

Nearby police officers thought their behavior was suspicious and they detained Naumann and her camerawoman, after which the pair was interrogated for three hours before being released without charge.

Naumann told the MSK1.RU news outlet that her plan had been to shoot a “retro style” video at a restaurant in Moscow, but when she discovered that the restaurant was closed, she decided to film the scene at Red Square instead.

“It turns out you're not allowed to film so much caviar near the Kremlin,” she wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

“The situation in our country prohibits being chic.”